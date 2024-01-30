Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Lowered to $11.10 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.40 to $11.10 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $724.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,893,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 570,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,036,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 444,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

