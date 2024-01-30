Contrasting StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A 7.25% 3.33% AlTi Global N/A 12.37% 7.87%

Volatility & Risk

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

55.5% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of StepStone Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares StepStone Group and AlTi Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $1.37 billion 2.78 -$18.40 million $1.11 30.95 AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A

AlTi Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StepStone Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for StepStone Group and AlTi Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00

StepStone Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.30, indicating a potential downside of 17.61%. AlTi Global has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.39%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Summary

AlTi Global beats StepStone Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, LA Jolla, California.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

