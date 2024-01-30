Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 346 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. VanEck Biotech ETF comprises about 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.72. 13,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,357. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.58. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $142.51 and a twelve month high of $171.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.7127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

