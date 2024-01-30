Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,391 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 876,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,347,000 after buying an additional 95,310 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,725,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,091. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

