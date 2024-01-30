Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 851 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.88. 1,174,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,558. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $314.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

