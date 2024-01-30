Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,004 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 165.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.