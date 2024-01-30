Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 575 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.27. The company had a trading volume of 588,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,205. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $174.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.