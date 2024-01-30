Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CCSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $20.49 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $392.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCSI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

