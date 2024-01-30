ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,330,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45,426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,429,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,946 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.54. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.68.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

