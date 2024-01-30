Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,798 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 108% compared to the typical volume of 4,710 put options.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. 2,228,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,601,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $51.37 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

