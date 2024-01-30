Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,767,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.