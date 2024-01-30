Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.85.

Get Comcast alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.