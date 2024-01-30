Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW)

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STRW opened at $7.95 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.
Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.
About Strawberry Fields REIT
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Strawberry Fields REIT
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.