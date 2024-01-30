Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW)

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STRW opened at $7.95 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 79 healthcare properties, of which 78 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

