Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.68.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $187.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,035.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,127,836 shares of company stock worth $158,622,054. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.