Cohen Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,694,000 after buying an additional 97,408 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,339,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after purchasing an additional 551,571 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.58. 39,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,924. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $117.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.