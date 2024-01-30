Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $426.58. 8,811,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,959,805. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.30.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

