Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

