Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $132,163,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after acquiring an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.33.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHTR traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.43. 174,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,620. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.02 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.32 and its 200-day moving average is $408.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

