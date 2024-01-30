Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,524 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,391,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,521,104. The stock has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

