Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 0.9% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $44,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Baidu by 2,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

BIDU stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.42. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

