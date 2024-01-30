Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. 3,656,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,566,072. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.