Cohen Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 78.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 103,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,497. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.