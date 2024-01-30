Cohen Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 495.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 454.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 123,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APP shares. HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE APP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. 789,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at $280,425,886.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

