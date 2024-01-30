Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CTSH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

