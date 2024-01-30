CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $61,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,605,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,395,000 after purchasing an additional 386,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,263,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,072 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CME Group stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.42. 483,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

