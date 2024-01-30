Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

NYSE:CLF opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,736,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,285,000 after purchasing an additional 426,046 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

