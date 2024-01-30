Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $161,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,057,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,356,000 after buying an additional 82,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.37.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.