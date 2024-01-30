Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after acquiring an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after acquiring an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,507,000 after acquiring an additional 297,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.92. 38,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,166. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.