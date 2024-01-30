Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $288.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.53 and a 200-day moving average of $228.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $4,211,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,671,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,726,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $4,211,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,671,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,726,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,805 shares of company stock worth $363,246,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

