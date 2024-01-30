Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 298,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,477. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $80.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

