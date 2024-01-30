Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.46. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

