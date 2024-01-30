Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.51. 187,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

