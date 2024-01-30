Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. 388,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,278,403. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

