Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 170.2% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.72. 38,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

