Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $918,324,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VUG opened at $326.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $326.66.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

