Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.