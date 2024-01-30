Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 15.25%.
Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.02.
Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
