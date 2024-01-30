Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.72

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 6391882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on C. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Citigroup Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

