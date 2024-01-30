Citigroup Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $896.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $862.00 to $896.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $787.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.72. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $788.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,196. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

