Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

