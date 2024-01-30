Citigroup Cuts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $21.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 64,086 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Virtu Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

