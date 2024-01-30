Citigroup Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $45.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE:FLR opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluor has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $40.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 202.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fluor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

