Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,410.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,271.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,054.15. The company has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,420.60.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

