Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.50.

CPK opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

