Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $161,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chemed by 334.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,792,705. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $10.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.58. 22,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,674. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $490.87 and a one year high of $610.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.44.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

