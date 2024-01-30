Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.30.

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$11.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.67. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$8.10 and a 12 month high of C$12.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -3,050.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

