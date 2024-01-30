Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,400 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 714,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.4 days.

CWSRF stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

