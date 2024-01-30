Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $136.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,149 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.