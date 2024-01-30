Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

CVCY opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVCY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 331,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.