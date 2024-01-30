Cencora (COR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Cencora has set its FY24 guidance at $12.70-13.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. On average, analysts expect Cencora to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $218.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.78. Cencora has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $221.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,377 shares of company stock valued at $261,764,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.