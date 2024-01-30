Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,315,900 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 2,052,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,654.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

CLNXF stock opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

